Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

