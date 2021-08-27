Morgan Stanley Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $27.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.