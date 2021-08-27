Stifel Nicolaus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

