HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $125.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in HEICO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in HEICO by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.