PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Trading Down 13.2%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s share price traded down 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.47. 14,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 572,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $614.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth about $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

