Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $1,951,524.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,951,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.