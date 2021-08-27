Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $321.48 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

