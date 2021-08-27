Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ASAN opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -50.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

