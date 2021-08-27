Keh Shew Lu Sells 9,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,038 shares in the company, valued at $32,394,477. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

