Michael C. Colby Sells 5,047 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,047 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $662,519.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 359.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.