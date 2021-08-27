Michael C. Colby Sells 5,047 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,047 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $662,519.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 359.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
