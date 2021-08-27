Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.14.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.