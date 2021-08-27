Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.14.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.
In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.