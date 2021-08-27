Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 979 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $624.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.90, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $630.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

