Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $21.00. 1,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.10.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 402,687 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $22,739,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $11,616,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

