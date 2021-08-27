Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Up 11%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) shares were up 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.18 and last traded at 7.09. Approximately 463,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 959,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.39.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Carlos Javier Escribano sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 10.01, for a total value of 750,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,001,000.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

