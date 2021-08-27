Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Down 4.8%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 50,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,465,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ouster by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

