Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 210,463 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $747.05 million, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

