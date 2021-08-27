UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $52.49 on Thursday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,050.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

