Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Acciona in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Acciona alerts:

ACXIF opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.73. Acciona has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.