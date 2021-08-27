Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.29. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

