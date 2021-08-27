Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to C$158.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

