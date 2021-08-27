VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 144.0% in August

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the July 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BBH opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.76. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $222.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

