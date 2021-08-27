Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

