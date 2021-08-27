Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,646,420 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,646,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

BLDE opened at $8.36 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

