Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,383 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Gildan Activewear worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

