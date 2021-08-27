Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,702 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $460,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.