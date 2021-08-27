Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SMP stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $64,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,422. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 103,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

