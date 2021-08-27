Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.53.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,954 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 45.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 33.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

