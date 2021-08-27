CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

