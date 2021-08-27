Morgan Stanley Sells 13,885 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 23,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.56.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

