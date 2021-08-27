Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $180,000 Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADERU. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

ADERU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.