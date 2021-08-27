Royal Bank of Canada Takes $187,000 Position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

HLAHU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

