American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.