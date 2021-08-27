ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $14,613,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $10,806,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $9,198,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

EPIX stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.