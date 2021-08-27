Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,309 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 216,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1,031.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 152,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 139,352 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of FBP opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.