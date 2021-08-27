Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.53. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

