Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 426,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vipshop by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 449,294 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

