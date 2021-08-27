Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 251,588 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 251,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of -75.39.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

