Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Futu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Futu by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.25.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.