American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given New $28.50 Price Target at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $784.20 million, a PE ratio of 98.30 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

