Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Greenland Technologies stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

