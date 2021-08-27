Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 108,410 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,212,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.