Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,456,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$12,282,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,443,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.01. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

