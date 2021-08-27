Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 215,506 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ares Capital worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.