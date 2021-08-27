Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ares Capital worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 89,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

