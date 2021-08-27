NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,103.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,059.24. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

