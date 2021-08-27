Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,253 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 255.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $711,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

