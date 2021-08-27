1,147 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,297,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.