Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 84.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

