Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

DPUKY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.