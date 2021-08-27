Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,001 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

